iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,477,044 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 607,686 shares.The stock last traded at $196.55 and had previously closed at $195.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,143,000. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

