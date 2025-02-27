Promising Penny Stocks To Watch Now – February 27th

TeraWulf, Binah Capital Group, Xunlei, Interactive Strength, Nixxy, Cipher Mining, and Amesite are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that trade at very low prices, typically under $5 per share, and are often subject to low liquidity and high volatility. They can be risky investments due to limited regulatory oversight, lack of transparent financial information, and potential for market manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

TeraWulf (WULF)

WULF traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $3.66. 69,614,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,420,617. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Binah Capital Group (BCG)

Binah Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the wealth management industry. The company provides access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution services; and research, compliance, supervision, and accounting and related services for financial advisors. It also offers mutual funds and insurance products, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts, unit trusts, and fixed and variable annuities.

Shares of Binah Capital Group stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.56. 64,249,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,816. Binah Capital Group has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

Xunlei (XNET)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

XNET stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.91. 47,960,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,927. Xunlei has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $247.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08.

Interactive Strength (TRNR)

Interactive Strength Inc., doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

NASDAQ TRNR traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.44. 123,081,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,493,049. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.01. Interactive Strength has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2,840.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26.

Nixxy (NIXX)

Nixxy Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent.

NASDAQ NIXX traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 61,052,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,610. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73. Nixxy has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Shares of CIFR stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,088,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,123,578. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04.

Amesite (AMST)

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

Shares of AMST stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 43,444,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Amesite has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.

