WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$284.00 to C$294.00. The company traded as high as C$264.87 and last traded at C$262.41, with a volume of 196748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$258.85.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WSP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$270.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$300.00 to C$305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$295.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$282.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$251.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$243.00. The company has a market cap of C$32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

