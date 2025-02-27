Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Update

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 79.4% from the January 31st total of 153,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.37. 198,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,078. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBGLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

