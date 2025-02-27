Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

New York, February 26, 2025 – Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2024. In a press release and detailed presentation furnished as Exhibit 99.1 of its Form 8-K filing with the SEC, the company provided an overview of its strong operational performance, key financial metrics, and portfolio characteristics.

Co-Chief Executive Officers Brad Marshall and Jonathan Bock highlighted that the company delivered “another strong quarter” underscored by active deployment, record total investment income, and an increased net asset value. The press release noted that the Fund’s credit performance remained healthy with minimal non-accruals, supported by a portfolio in which 98.0% of debt investments are first lien, senior secured, at an average loan‑to‑value ratio of 46.0%.

Key financial highlights for the fourth quarter included:• Net investment income of $183 million, or $0.84 per share, compared to $172 million in the prior quarter.• Net income of $162 million, or $0.75 per share.• A regular dividend declaration of $0.77 per share, representing an annualized dividend yield of approximately 11.2%.• Net asset value per share increased modestly to $27.39 by quarter-end.

The report also emphasized that new investment commitments reached their highest level since 2021, marking a fourth consecutive increase on a quarterly basis. The company deployed approximately $1.2 billion in new investment commitments with $1.4 billion funded during the quarter, alongside proceeds of $213 million from sales and repayments.

In addition to robust earnings metrics, the Fund’s presentation outlined key aspects of its portfolio construction. With a focus on senior secured, floating rate debt investments, the Fund managed a diversified portfolio of approximately 276 portfolio companies across multiple industries. The financial disclosures detail that non-accrual investments remained minimal at 0.3% and emphasized the efficiency of the asset–liability structure.

Looking ahead, the company’s management expressed continued confidence in its deployment strategy as it prepares for an active 2025. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET on the day of the announcement to discuss the results and provide further perspective on its outlook.

The full detailed presentation and additional results can be accessed on the company’s website. Forward-looking statements in the release outline various risks and uncertainties that could affect future results, and investors are advised to review these disclosures carefully.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

