CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

OTCMKTS:CYGIY remained flat at $3.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. CyberAgent has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.67%. On average, research analysts predict that CyberAgent will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

