Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Shares Down 8% – Time to Sell?

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.20. Approximately 66,662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 171,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Marcus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCS

Marcus Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $584.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Marcus had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marcus by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marcus by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 259,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marcus by 2,908.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.