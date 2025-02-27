Quantum Computing Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 27th

IonQ, Rigetti Computing, and D-Wave Quantum are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares in companies developing or utilizing quantum computing technology, which leverages the principles of quantum mechanics to perform computations far exceeding the capabilities of traditional computers. These investments offer exposure to a potentially transformative field but come with higher risks due to the early stage of technology development and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ stock traded down $3.26 on Thursday, hitting $26.67. 26,315,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,317,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 2.41. IonQ has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTI stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $8.54. 30,463,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,180,016. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.26. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of QBTS stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $5.93. 29,798,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,369,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.10. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

