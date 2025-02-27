Promising Restaurant Stocks To Consider – February 27th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Block, and Booking are the seven Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares issued by companies in the restaurant industry that represent an ownership stake in these businesses. Investors in restaurant stocks may benefit from capital gains and dividend payouts based on the companies’ performance and market trends, yet they are also subject to risks typical of the food service and hospitality sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.48. The stock had a trading volume of 16,909,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,582,121. The company has a market capitalization of $329.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.13. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $145.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $9.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $503.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,524. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.17. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $507.00.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,734,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,515,123. The company has a market capitalization of $159.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.47. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $310.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,792. The company has a market capitalization of $222.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.72. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $317.90.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.38. 6,942,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,773,639. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $307.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.47.

Block (XYZ)

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Block stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.17. 7,328,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,771,268. Block has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Booking stock traded down $36.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4,998.50. 84,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,398. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The company has a market capitalization of $164.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,900.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,594.68.

