Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (34.80) (($0.44)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 21.42%.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Down 12.4 %

LON AML traded down GBX 12 ($0.15) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 85 ($1.08). 14,929,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a one year low of GBX 84.40 ($1.07) and a one year high of GBX 188.50 ($2.39). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.68. The company has a market capitalization of £800.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Transactions at Aston Martin Lagonda Global

In other news, insider Michael de Picciotto acquired 1,714,340 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £1,714,340 ($2,174,178.82). 55.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

