The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,700,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,767,449,000 after acquiring an additional 433,126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,426,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,819,679,000 after purchasing an additional 205,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 10.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,516,827,000 after purchasing an additional 795,438 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,030,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,253,952,000 after buying an additional 409,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,943,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,666,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $390.40 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $387.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

