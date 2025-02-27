First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 17.000-20.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 20.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion. First Solar also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 17.000-20.000 EPS.

First Solar Stock Down 10.0 %

FSLR stock traded down $15.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,762,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,119. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar has a 1-year low of $141.30 and a 1-year high of $306.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.00 and a 200 day moving average of $199.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on First Solar from $297.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on First Solar from $335.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.63.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

