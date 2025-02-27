Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of GTN.A traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.21.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

