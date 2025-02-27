Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%.
Gray Television Stock Performance
Shares of GTN.A traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.21.
About Gray Television
