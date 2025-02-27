Top Outdoor Stocks Worth Watching – February 26th

Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, Deckers Outdoor, CRH, Kroger, Affirm, and ON are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks refer to shares of companies whose primary business is centered around outdoor recreation and related activities. These companies might manufacture or retail products such as camping gear, hiking equipment, outdoor apparel, and other accessories geared toward activities like fishing, hiking, and camping. Investors interested in this sector often monitor trends in consumer spending, seasonal demand, and a growing focus on health and wellness. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.28. 11,501,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,439,672. Walmart has a 52 week low of $58.20 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.10.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW stock traded up $5.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,787,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,878. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.53 and a 200 day moving average of $258.94. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of DECK traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,662. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.64. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $131.39 and a 1-year high of $223.98.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.96. 3,077,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,220,300. CRH has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.08 and a 200 day moving average of $95.02.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,175,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41. Kroger has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $66.26. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.57 and a beta of 3.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64.

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

Shares of NYSE ONON traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.89. 2,684,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.24. ON has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $64.05.

