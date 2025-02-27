Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Friday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.

Sino Land Stock Performance

Shares of SNLAY traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. Sino Land has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $6.08.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

