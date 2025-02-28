Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMNY) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMNY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0569 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11. Rockefeller New York Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

