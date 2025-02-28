Celldex Therapeutics’ (CLDX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 293.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CLDX. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $20.31 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,544.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

