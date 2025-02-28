Q2 Earnings Estimate for Photronics Issued By DA Davidson

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Photronics in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Photronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ FY2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $20.59 on Friday. Photronics has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 65.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 90,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 17,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,680,400. This trade represents a 3.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Han Kyung Park sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $267,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,500. This trade represents a 9.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,810. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

