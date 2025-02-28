Active Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Should You Sell?

The Active Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TADS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 43,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 343,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Active Dividend Stock ETF Stock Down 7.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

