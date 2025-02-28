Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $99.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.46 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Honest updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Honest Price Performance

Shares of HNST traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,098,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,654. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. Honest has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $543.67 million, a P/E ratio of -134.63 and a beta of 2.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on HNST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Honest from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.93.

Insider Activity at Honest

In other news, Director Jessica Warren sold 465,000 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $3,510,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,058 shares in the company, valued at $8,833,937.90. This trade represents a 28.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

