NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Shares Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF)'s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $145.00 and last traded at $145.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.51.

NICE Trading Down 5.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.40.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

