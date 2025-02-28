Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Releases Earnings Results

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $39.12 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ DHIL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,805. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.99. The company has a market cap of $396.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.02. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52-week low of $135.44 and a 52-week high of $173.25.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $152.25 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,170.75. This represents a 11.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

