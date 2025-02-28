Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.14% of Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMED traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.93. 1,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 0.94. Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78.

Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

The Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (FMED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies involved in disruptive innovation in Health Care. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FMED was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

