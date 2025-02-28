EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.940-5.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EPR traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,178. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $53.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

