Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $120.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as low as $99.00 and last traded at $101.86. Approximately 9,765,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 8,444,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.83.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Melius Research raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.53.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.82, for a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,739,678.58. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 937,407 shares of company stock valued at $114,418,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

