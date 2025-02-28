Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) Trading Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB – Get Free Report) was up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$23.54 and last traded at C$23.51. Approximately 116,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 129,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.50.

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.21.

