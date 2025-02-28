Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB) Trading Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VAB – Get Free Report) was up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$23.54 and last traded at C$23.51. Approximately 116,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 129,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.50.
Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.21.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.