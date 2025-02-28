Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Shares Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 5,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 19,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
Freshii Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69.
Freshii Company Profile
Freshii, Inc engages in the development, franchising and operation of quick-serve restaurants. It operates through the Franchise and Company-Owned Store segments. The Franchise segment consists of company’s domestic and international franchise stores. The Company-owned segment comprises company-owned restaurants, located only in Canada and the United States.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Freshii
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.