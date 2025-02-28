Benchmark Raises Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target to $130.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LNW. Citigroup upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

LNW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.67. The stock had a trading volume of 190,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,730. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day moving average of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $115.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,492,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,584,000 after buying an additional 100,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,651,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,582,000 after purchasing an additional 56,890 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,472,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,198,000 after buying an additional 28,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,745,000 after acquiring an additional 324,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

