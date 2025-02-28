Argyle Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,046 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Argyle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,046 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. State Street Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,675,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,572,694,000 after buying an additional 139,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,231,533,000 after acquiring an additional 57,762 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,459,689 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,063,322,000 after acquiring an additional 93,129 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $803,432,000 after acquiring an additional 824,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,730,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $655,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $216.87 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $198.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

