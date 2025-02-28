Nwam LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,964 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,662 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.5 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.64 and a 200 day moving average of $103.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Prescient Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

