Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.25

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.

Aura Minerals Trading Down 6.7 %

ORAAF stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. Aura Minerals has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

