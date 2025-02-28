Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) to Issue Dividend of $0.25

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.
Aura Minerals Trading Down 6.7 %
ORAAF stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.13. Aura Minerals has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $16.40.
About Aura Minerals
