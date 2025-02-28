Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $58.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,634 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Aptose Biosciences worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

