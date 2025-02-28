Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTO
Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 10.7 %
Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,634 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Aptose Biosciences worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aptose Biosciences
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.