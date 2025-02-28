Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.83.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $588.40 million, a P/E ratio of 164.33 and a beta of 1.16.
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.
