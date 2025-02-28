Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $51.00. Bentley Systems traded as low as $43.75 and last traded at $43.99, with a volume of 373842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.62.

BSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 69,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $3,246,971.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,705,028 shares in the company, valued at $779,623,656.76. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB increased its position in Bentley Systems by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,007,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,029 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,614,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,209,000 after purchasing an additional 24,019 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Bentley Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,493,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,719,000 after purchasing an additional 736,369 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,603,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,867,000 after purchasing an additional 112,824 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,204,000 after buying an additional 228,502 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

