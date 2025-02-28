GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,123,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,674 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $76,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNDM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 35.2 %

TNDM opened at $21.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.32. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.