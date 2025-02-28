Ergawealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.2% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.53. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

