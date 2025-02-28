Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Invests $229,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.64.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

