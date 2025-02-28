Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Holdings Increased by Passive Capital Management LLC.

Passive Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 101.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,349 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.6% of Passive Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Passive Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 98,363,977 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,159,000 after buying an additional 7,207,571 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,198,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,666,000 after buying an additional 5,238,361 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after buying an additional 4,513,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,231 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

