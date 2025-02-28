Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Up 1,440.0% in February

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 1,440.0% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fortescue Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUGY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. 80,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,827. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Fortescue has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Fortescue Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

About Fortescue

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company provides port towage services; owns and operates rail and port facilities; and focuses on producing green energy and green hydrogen, including derivatives comprising green ammonia.

