Compass Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Compass Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

SPLG stock opened at $68.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average of $68.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

