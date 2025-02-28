Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Up 1,038.6% in February

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,000 shares, an increase of 1,038.6% from the January 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. 80,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,001. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.