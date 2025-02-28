Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Lifted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,600 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB grew its position in Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $235,224,000 after buying an additional 95,190 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 983.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $36,993,000 after purchasing an additional 234,098 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $3,730,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $13,845,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $234,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,935.22. The trade was a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,021.20. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,095 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.46 and its 200 day moving average is $145.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.55.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

