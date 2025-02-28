Best Green Energy Stocks To Consider – February 27th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, Globalink Investment, Globalink Investment, and NWTN are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares in companies that produce renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal power. These stocks are often considered by investors aiming for sustainable investments, as the companies typically focus on environmental innovation and reducing carbon footprints while benefiting from the growing demand for clean energy solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

NYSE DAR traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $36.86. 411,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,342. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of MERC stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $8.16. 91,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $545.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.29. Mercer International has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $11.20.

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

RELL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.10. 21,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,030. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $188.76 million, a P/E ratio of 436.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $15.51.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NASDAQ NVVE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.36. 9,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,635. Nuvve has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $17.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $3.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Globalink Investment (GLLIU)

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

NASDAQ GLLIU traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 598. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. Globalink Investment has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $15.98.

Globalink Investment (GLLI)

Shares of Globalink Investment stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 million and a P/E ratio of -48.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. Globalink Investment has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $12.40.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NWTN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.61. 14,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,503. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. NWTN has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

