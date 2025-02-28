A&I Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 13,735 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Old Republic International by 161.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $39.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.00.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $333,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,760.60. This trade represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $40,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,864.24. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

