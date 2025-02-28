Best Utility Stocks To Watch Today – February 27th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, CRH, Ford Motor, Rivian Automotive, and Quanta Services are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares issued by companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, and natural gas to the public. These stocks are often characterized by stable earnings and regular dividends, making them attractive to investors looking for income and lower volatility compared to the broader market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $286.00. 70,485,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,474,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.32, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $390.99 and its 200-day moving average is $315.51.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $9.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $503.89. 2,234,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52-week low of $395.66 and a 52-week high of $507.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $465.85 and its 200-day moving average is $462.17.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $292.07. 2,429,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,377. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.71 and its 200-day moving average is $332.55. Eaton has a 52-week low of $255.65 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.25. 5,159,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,314,723. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.07. CRH has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.46. 39,321,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,675,328. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Rivian Automotive stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.76. 21,680,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,816,754. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $18.85.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $263.81. The company had a trading volume of 890,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,406. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.73. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $227.11 and a 1-year high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

