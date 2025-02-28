InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSEARCA:ICAP opened at $26.23 on Friday. InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89.
InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Company Profile
