InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:ICAP opened at $26.23 on Friday. InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Company Profile

The InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (ICAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to global stocks that pay dividends during normal market conditions. The fund seeks to maximize income and pursue total return. ICAP was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by InfraCap.

