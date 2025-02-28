Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:DIVP)

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0877 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVP opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20. Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $27.15.

Get Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF alerts:

About Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF (DIVP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large- and mid-cap US stocks with high-dividend value characteristics, while also employing covered call strategy for additional income.

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen Enhanced Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.