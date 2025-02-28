Short Interest in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Increases By 220.0%

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Price Performance

HFBL stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.75. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $14.08.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.12%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,621 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.66% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

(Get Free Report)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.