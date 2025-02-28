Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

COWS opened at $28.79 on Friday. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF alerts:

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.