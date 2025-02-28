Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Friday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
COWS opened at $28.79 on Friday. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Company Profile
