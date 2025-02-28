Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Snowflake from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.92.

SNOW stock opened at $173.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $233.88.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.50, for a total transaction of $2,797,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 552,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,121,445. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $22,427,283.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,418,276.25. The trade was a 39.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,193 shares of company stock valued at $52,833,048 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,755,000 after purchasing an additional 54,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $988,950,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,108,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805,425 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $750,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

